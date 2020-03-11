Image Source : TWITTER Angrezi Medium Laadki song: Kareena Kapoor showcases beautiful bond between Irrfan Khan and Radhika

Kareena Kapoor Khan's performance in Angrezi Medium Laadki song makes the track look perfect. This song describes the heartwarming story of a father and his daughter's unconditional love. Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan's performances are a must-watch. They both will make you feel the love of a father for his princess. Featured on Kareena Kapoor Khan, Laadki song from Angrezi Medium talks about the relationship between a father (Irrfan Khan) and daughter (Radhika Madan).

Laadki is crooned by Rekha Bhardwaj, Sachin-Jigar. The music is composed by Sachin-Jigar, while the lyrics are penned by Priya Saraiya.

Watch Laadki song from Angrezi Medium here

Talking about Angrezi Medium, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi and Kiku Sharda in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande.

Irrfan Khan will not be promoting Angrezi Medium. Confirming the news, the superstar had released an audio message stating that he won’t be present at the promotions owing to his health condition. Directed by Homi Adajania and produced under the production banner Maddock Films, filming of the movie began in Udaipur on 5 April 2019 and was completed by July in London.

Angrezi Medium is slated to release on March 13.

