Aneet Padda's sister Reet deactivates Instagram after backlash on Dhurandhar 2 propaganda remark

New Delhi:

The Ranveer Singh-starrer, directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2, has raked in Rs 800 crore by its tenth day of release. While the film is a box office hit, it is also facing criticism from many quarters. Recently, Reet Padda, sister of Saiyaara fame actress Aneet Padda, described Dhurandhar 2 as a 'propaganda movie.'

Following this comment, she faced severe trolling; fed up with the harassment, Aneet's sister has gone so far as to delete her Instagram account entirely.

Reet's Instagram account has been disabled

Just a few days ago, Reet Padda shared her thoughts regarding the film Dhurandhar 2 on social media. Responding to a user, she characterised Dhurandhar 2 as a propaganda film. Reet held the view that Dhurandhar 2 functions as a pro-government narrative, utilising political rhetoric and attempting to justify minor missteps, such as demonetization. She stated, 'This is precisely what is called propaganda. Though, perhaps your definition of propaganda differs.'

Reet also took aim at other films, such as The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story 2. This sparked a wave of intense trolling directed at Reet Padda. She also questioned Priyanka Chopra Jonas' silence on on-going US-Iran conflicts during Oscars, especially where he co-presenter choose to do so.

Consequently, the actress and her sister were brutally trolled online. Following the trolling, Reet has made her Instagram account private on Saturday. But today, on March 29, 2026 her account is no longer visible when searched for.

Who is Reet Padda?

While Aneet Padda is active in Bollywood, her sister Reet works as a marketing expert based in Paris. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is also a human rights and civil rights activist. Currently, Reet Padda is trending significantly on social media, with numerous netizens coming forward to express their support for her.

Also Read: Who is Reet Padda? Saiyaara actor's sister slams Dhurandhar 2, questions Priyanka Chopra's silence