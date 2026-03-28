Who is Reet Padda? Saiyaara actor's sister slams Dhurandhar 2, questions Priyanka Chopra's silence

New Delhi:

Aneet Padda's sister Reet has started a lively debate online by saying that Dhurandhar 2 is a propaganda movie and also criticizing Priyanka Chopra Jonas for not saying anything during a viral moment at the Oscars, on March 27, 2026. The celeb sibling made these comments after a person on social media questioned her previous comments on politically charged movies and her opinions on international issues.

Reet, who has been vocal about movies like Dhurandhar 2, The Kerala Story and The Kashmir Files, decided to respond to the comments made by a person on social media. Explaining her points in three big comments, Reet commented on several movies and celebs

Reets' first comment

She started off by writing, 'Oh, look at me, actually responding to a comment on social media - shocking, I know. Normally, I don’t bother, because clearly trying to change someone’s mind here is like trying to teach cats to do calculus. But, since you’ve so generously invested your precious time reacting to every little thing I’ve reposted, I thought, why not? Let’s go point by point, just so I can try to understand your apparently endless issues with my stance: First, the whole thing about calling films like Kashmir Files, Kerala Files, and Dhurandhar propaganda. For Dhurandhar, it literally serves as a government-friendly narrative, using political speeches to justify, say, the minor hiccup of demonetisation. Call it propaganda? Yep. Deny it? Not a chance. But maybe your definition of propaganda is… different, who knows.'

Reets' second comment

In the second para she wrote, 'Second, you seem to have a superior grasp of 'ground reality' because you’re a Kashmiri Pandit. I never said the problems didn't exist, but these films clearly push a certain narrative and deviation is apparently optional. I'd love to hear about the 'real' ground reality from someone in the know… if only you weren’t hiding behind a faceless, anonymous account. Makes me wonder: if you actually are a Kashmiri Pandit, why haven’t you shared a single personal experience that actually matters? Curiosity, dear friend call it logical verification.'

She further wrote, 'Third, Priyanka Chopra and her international platform. She's got a chance to oppose an illegal war next to someone taking a stand, and… she can’t even clap. If my sister gets that kind of opportunity, and Inshallah, sache patshah, jai shri ram, I pray she rises to the occasion and she chooses to stand there like a dodo bird, I will be the first one to call it out. I'd love to hear more about this 'aid' Priyanka has supposedly provided. Enlighten me, please.'

Reet's third comment

And lastly, she wrote, 'Fourth, you seem to think I’m against some vague 'caste' but I think you mean 'religion' just realised I got involved in a tiff with someone who doesn’t understand the difference. Let me clarify for anyone still following along: I do not discriminate against anyone, ever, because I’m human. I am fully unafraid to take a stand, even if everyone else is yelling 'no!' at me. What I do discriminate against are political figures who drag religion into politics especially when the same politicians orchestrated the 2002 genocide against Muslims. That is terrorism, that is a crime, and I will call it out. Would anyone let a film about that pass without scrutiny? Doubtful. So, yes, I don’t discriminate against individuals. I do, however, discriminate against political dishonesty cloaked in religion. And yes, I'm unafraid to speak up, even if the majority doesn’t like it.'

(Image Source : REET PADDA'S INSTAGRAM)Reet Padda's comments

Who is Reet Padda?

Reet's comments have received a mixed response online, with some agreeing with Reet's comments while others are of the view that Reet's comments are polarizing. Thus, while the debate over cinema, politics, and the role of a celebrity continues, Reet's comments have again brought to the fore the impact of cinema and celebrities on the masses. Moreover, the social media birdie has also made her account private and has removed the DP from Instagram.

To those who are unaware of who Reet and Aneet are, let's bring it to your attention that while Aneet is an actor who rose to fame with her stint in 2025's Saiyaara, Reet is a marketing specialist working in Paris. She is also a Human Rights and Civil Rights activist, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Also Read: Karan Johar hails Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge, calls it Ranveer Singh's 'career best work'