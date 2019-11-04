Ui maa! It's been 25 years since Andaz Apna Apna released. And Twitter is celebrating

From a Box Office failure to emerging as one of the best -- that's quite a journey!

Twenty-five years ago on this very day, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan's Andaz Apna Apna clashed with Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar's Suhaag at the Box Office. And lost badly.

Incidentally, the four names taken here are four out of five superstars that have been ruling the tickets windows since the 90s (Shah Rukh Khan is the fifth).

Incidentally, yet again, a loss at the Box Office did not adhere to Andaz Apna Apna for long, and the movie went on to become one of the cult classics of Indian cinema.

Known for its inherently funny script, and even funnier dialogues, the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial is one-of-a-kind. Raveena is Karishma, and Karishma is Raveena and 'mahapurush' is no longer a 'purush', because he is 'maha'.... Oh Lord! Whatta fun ride this movie is!

Andaz Apna Apna cemented Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Shakti Kapoor's stature in the Hindi film industry.

Twitter cannot keep calm as the movie has completed 25 years of its existence, and continues to thank Indian cinema's stars for providing it with such a gem.

"Yeh Teja Teja kya hai....yeh Teja Teja...!"

