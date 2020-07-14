BMC tracking those who came in contact with Bachchan family

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan

While Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are undergoing treatment for coronavirus, BMC is tracking those who came in contact with the family before they tested positive. In the last 14 days, 288 persons came in direct contact with the Bachchans among which 81 are in high-risk while others are at low risk. Those in high-risk have been tested for COVID-19 and the reports are negative, except 14, whose reports are yet to come.

BMC War Room is continuously calling out those who came in contact with Bachchans.

Both Abhishek and Amitabh are in ICU backup room of special A wing ward of Nanavati Hospital. A team of five doctors are treating the actors along with a team of special nurses, who are working in three shifts.

As per the latest information, Amitabh is doing fine now. Neither he has breathing issues nor fever. BMC team is constantly in touch with doctors, PRO and health team of Nanavati Hospital.

As per SOP, COVID-19 positive patients are tested again within 5-10 after they are admitted in the hospital. As per information, Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan's second test will take place on the seventh day.

Under Maharashtra Government's Chase The Virus drive, BMC's Assistant Municipal Commissioner Vishwas Mote along with other officials met Amitabh and Abhishek's managers and family members on July 12. As per information, 14 people from Sound and Vision Studio, where Abhishek was dubbing for his web series Breathe, have been tested. Their reports are yet to come.

According to BMC's list, 81 came in contact with Big B in the last 14 days among which 26 are under high-risk. All of them have been tested COVID-19 negative. BMC officials are taking constant health updates of the low-risk contacts.

Meanwhile, among 207 who came in contact with Abhishek Bachchan, 55 are of high-risk. All of them have been tested except 14.

All the staffs and employees of Bachchans are in Janak, the bungalow of Bachchan family, which has now been converted in an isolation centre. BMC is regularly sanitising all the four bungalows of the Bachchans.

On Saturday, Amitabh and Abhishek took to Twitter to confirm that they have been tested COVID-19 positive. On Sunday, Abhishek revealed that even Aishwarya and their daughter Aaradhya are also COVID-19 positive.

