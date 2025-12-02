The woman behind Sue McKinley in Rang De Basanti, and where life took her next Alice Patten’s role as Sue McKinley in Rang De Basanti remains unforgettable even 19 years later. Here’s a look at her character, family background and her latest work.

We often see that in Bollywood, some films carve a special place in people's hearts with their powerful storyline, dialogues and memorable characters. One such political comedy-drama left a lasting impression even 19 years after its release in 2006. While the lead stars were widely appreciated, one such character also won the audience's praise.

The name of the character was Sue McKinley, played by English actress Alice Patten. Her portrayal of Sue McKinley was warmly received by both audiences and critics. They praised her for handling Hindi dialogues and her on-screen chemistry with Aamir Khan. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film stars Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Soha Ali Khan, Siddharth Shukla, Kunal Kapoor, and Sharman Joshi.

Alice Patten portrays Sue McKinley in Rang De Basanti

In the film, Alice Patten played the role of a British documentary filmmaker, named Sue McKinley, who travels from London to India to make a film on the heroes of India's freedom struggle. Her grandfather was a British police officer who kept a diary recording his experiences with revolutionaries. Based on that diary, Sue travels to India and gradually becomes immersed in the lives, struggles, and emotions of those revolutionaries.

About Alice Patten's family

For the unversed, Alice Patten is the daughter of Chris Patten, a prominent British politician and the last Governor of Hong Kong. She began her acting career in theatre and appeared in classic plays like Hamlet. In 2005, she played Ophelia in the English Touring Theatre's production of Hamlet.

Alice Patten's recent work

According to the details available on IMDb, Alice was last featured in the British drama film The Dry Cleaner, which was released in 2019. The film was written and directed by Chris Carr. It also features Amani Zardoe, Justin Cavell, Kate Victors and Pete Grimwood in the lead roles. The music for the film was composed by Andrew R Bird and the sound design was done by Robert Janke.

