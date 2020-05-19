Alia Bhatt sends sweet surprise for healthcare workers along with a thank you note

Image Source : ALIA BHATT/ INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt expressed her gratitude towards the healthcare workers doing their jobs tirelessly amid the ongoing pandemic. The actress sent a packet of snacks and goodies to the coronawarriors along with a thank you note. Dr Shripad Gangapurkar of KEM Hospital in Mumbai took to Twitter to share a photo of the gifts sent by Alia. The packet included a large bar of chocolate, a sweet bun, an apple drink and some more snacks. “Thank you for all you are doing to keep the community healthy and safe. You are the real heroes,” the note from Alia read.

“Thank you @aliaa08 for such a sweet surprise..much appreciated in these bitter times of pandemic..!!” Dr Gangapurkar wrote in his tweet. Check out his tweet below:

Thank you @aliaa08 for such a sweet surprise..much appreciated in these bitter times of pandemic..!! pic.twitter.com/6eBP1Czf9r — Dr. Shripad Gangapurkar (@Shripad97) May 17, 2020

Lately, Alia took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her new look. Besides saying that she has become stronger and fitter during this quarantine period, the actress also revealed that a 'loved one' chopped her hair. "60 days later - stronger, fitter, better at burpees, much better at skips, much much better at push ups, obsessed with running, super obsessed with eating right and waiting to get back onto the next challenge. Dear @sohfitofficial don’t know what I would’ve done without you’.. you guys are just the best @nonie.tuxen #sohfit40daychallenge P.S - Yes I cut my hair AT HOME - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop ," she captioned the post.

Alia stood as a solid support to 'boyfriend' Ranbir Kapoor and his family after Rishi Kapoor's demise. The veteran actor passed away on April 30 in Mumbai after a two-year-long battle with leukemia. Alia expressed her thoughts on losing Rishi Kapoor in a heartfelt post. She even shared a couple of throwback pictures remembering him.

