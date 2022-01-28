Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NITESH YADAV NTS Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi postponed again, to release on February 25

Highlights Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi will have its premiere at Berlin Film Festival 2022

The movie's release date has been postponed by a week to February 25

Alia Bhatt stars as Gangubai, one of the most powerful and respected madams from Kamathipura

Fans will have to wait a week longer to see Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi as the film's theatrical release date has been shifted to February 25. The movie had begun shooting on December 8, 2019, as revealed by Alia in an earlier social media post. The filming was completed during the pandemic and after being postponed several times due to COVID-19 threat and theatre closure, the new release date has been revealed by the makers. The film is all set to have its much awaited world premiere at the prestigious 72nd Berlin International Film Festival. After the 2019 musical drama Gully Boy, the upcoming film marks Alia's second outing at the film gala.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film's trailer had been revealed earlier by the makers featuring Alia in an intense avatar.

The magnum opus features Alia in the title role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura, Mumbai's red light area, during the 1960s. Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Seema Pahwa and has cameo appearances by Ajay Devgn and Huma Qureshi. It is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada of Pen India Limited.

The movie was initially set to release on September 11, 2020. In January 2021, the makers announced that it will be released sometime in 2021 but the release was delayed again due to the coronavirus pandemic. Then, it was announced to release on July 30, 2021 but was postponed once again. Soon, OTT premiere rumours started doing the rounds and makers had to confirm that it will first arrive in cinema halls. After locking January 7 as the release date, it was shifted again to February 18 to avoid clash with SS Rajamouli's RRR, which did not release as planned either. Now, Gangubai Kathiawadi will release on February 25, as revealed by the makers.