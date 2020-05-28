Alia Bhatt reads out Chapter 8 of Harry Potter for her fans. Here's where you can watch her

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT In her latest post, Alia shared that she is a part of #HarryPotterAtHome.

Alia Bhatt is spending her lockdown period by spending her time in honing her creative skills and focussing on her fitness. Last month, the actress revealed that she is recently hooked to JK Rowling's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. Now, in her latest post, Alia shared that she is a part of #HarryPotterAtHome. It is an initiative to help and entertain housebound children. Alia, with Alec Baldwin and his daughter Carmen, will be introducing her fans and followers to Professor Snape, the Potions teacher at Hogwarts. She will be reading chapter 8 from the first Harry Potter book, titled, 'The Potions Master'.

Sharing the video, Alia wrote, "Two months ago Harry, Hogwarts, and the wizarding world walked into my life and almost immediately, in my heart. Somehow, when I was younger life always intervened and I never quite got around to befriending the books.But. Just like magic, two months ago, I did. And, just like magic, I was asked to be a part of Harry Potter at Home.10 million points to Gryffindor!"

Earlier in the day, Alia shared a picture of herself reading Harry Potter book. “Magic is all around us, we just have to feel it... or read it!! :) Coming VERY soon,”she captioned her post on Instagram.

Talking about the same, Alia says, “It wasn’t until lockdown in India that Harry, Hogwarts and the wizarding world became regular fixtures in my life. Somehow, despite the fierce insistence of my sister life always intervened and I never quite got around to befriending the books. But. Confined to my home - I journeyed to Hogwarts with Harry and was transported to a world of endless possibility. And, just like magic, that was when I was asked to be a part of Harry Potter at Home. I didn’t quite believe in magic until two months ago - but now - thanks to Harry, I do. 10 million points to Gryffindor.”

