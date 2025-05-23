Alia Bhatt confirms Cannes debut, ends speculations with Instagram story | See Post Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt put an end to all the speculations about her Cannes debut this year. She shared an update via Instagram story.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is all set to make her debut at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Resting all the speculations about her Cannes debut, the Darlings actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of May 22, 2025. In her airport look, she can be seen in a beige trench coat over a white top and blue denim. She accessorised her look with a pair of dark sunglasses, white sneakers, and a black handbag.

For those who don't know, Alia Bhatt will be representing L'Oreal Paris as a brand ambassador at the Cannes Film Festival. Several photos and videos of her from the Mumbai airport surfaced online. Social media users were quick to react and expressed their excitement about Alia Bhatt's Cannes debut in the comment section. One user wrote, "The Queen we was waiting for here she is."

Check the post below:

Earlier today, Alia also shared an Instagram story and put an end to the speculations about her going to the International Film Festival in France. In the Instagram story, she uploaded a picture of her Gucci travel bag packed with essential items, including a self-help book (Atomic Habits) and a tote full of make-up products, with ‘I'm worth it’ written on it. She wrote, "Off we go..."

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's Instagram story below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Screengrab of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story

Talking about the work front, she was last seen in Vasan Bala's directorial 'Jigra' alongside Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Vedang Raina. She will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War' co-starring Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles. The film is all set to be released on March 20, 2026.



