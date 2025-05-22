Flight: Mohit Chadda, Pawan Malhotra and Zakir Hussain starrer AI-version action thriller to re-release on May Mohit Chadda, Pawan Malhotra, and Zakir Hussain's aerial action film will be re-released soon. However, this time in a reimagined version powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

New Delhi:

The Hindi aerial-action thriller Flight, which was directed by Suraj Joshi, debuted in theatres on April 2, 2021. Critics and moviegoers had differing opinions about the picture when it was released during the coronavirus outbreak. A reimagined version of the film is scheduled to be released on large screens years later. Shibani Bedi plays a crucial part in the film, which also stars Mohit Chadda, Pawan Malhotra, and Zakir Hussain in the lead roles.

The movie's plot revolves around Ranveer Malhotra, played by Mohit Chadda, who gets stuck on an unnoticed aeroplane by himself. To survive, Ranveer must overcome challenges and the passage of time throughout the movie. However, the employment of AI in the re-released version of the movie will provide an entirely different experience.

Talking about the film's return to the big screen, Mohit Chadda shared, ​⁠“With this re-release, we’ve taken Flight to new heights—literally and visually. Telling impactful stories has always been the aim, and now with the power of AI, we’ll be able to tell them in ways never imagined before. This version of Flight isn’t just enhanced—it’s transformed."

The official description of the film's trailer on YouTube reads, “Get ready for an AI-powered cinematic experience that rivals the intensity of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning and the scale of War 2. Landing in theatres 30th May 2025.”

To bring Flight to the big screens across the country, media entrepreneur Akkshay Rathie has partnered with the film's production house, Crazy Boyz Entertainment. Speaking about the film, he said, "They are reimagining the boundaries of filmmaking through AI, bringing a level of visual sophistication that is not only immersive but also game-changing for the industry. We’re thrilled to bring this enhanced experience to the big screen”

On May 30, the AI-enhanced version of the movie will be released in theatres.

Check the new trailer here: