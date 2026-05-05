Akshay Kumar wraps Kerala schedule with Vidya Balan, Rajpal Yadav and Raashii Khanna | Read post

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been consistently making headlines these days regarding his film Bhooth Bagnla (formerly titled Bhool Bhulaiyaa). Amidst this, he took to his social media handles today to share a post concerning one of his upcoming films, featuring Vidya Balan, Rajpal Yadav and Raashii Khanna.

Through this post, Akshay shared key details regarding his upcoming project with director Anees Bazmee.

Akshay completes Kerala schedule

A few days ago, Akshay Kumar shared a video on Instagram showing himself on a flight as he headed to Kerala to commence filming. Now, on May 5, 2026 he posted a photograph on Instagram featuring Vidya Balan, Rajpal Yadav and Raashii Khanna. In the picture, all three are seen smiling happily, having just completed their shoot. In the caption accompanying the photograph, Akshay Kumar wrote that it feels wonderful to work with good people in such a beautiful location. He praised director Anees Bazmee and described the entire team as 'amazing.'

The actor took to his social media profiles and wrote, 'Keralam schedule wrapped! Nothing beats working with good people in a beautiful place. Big love to our director Anees Bazmee for the madness behind the camera and to my incredible co-stars @vidya_balan, Raashii, Chota Rajpal and the entire crew! This one’s been special,' in his caption.

See the post here:

Akshay Kumar's upcoming films

Akshay Kumar is currently making waves due to his film Bhooth Bangla. This film is being directed by Priyadarshan. Akshay is also set to appear soon in Anees Bazmee's film, in which he will be joined by Vidya Balan and Raashii Khanna. The Kerala schedule for the filming of this new movie has now been successfully completed.

For the unversed, Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar have previously collaborated on several hit films, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Heyy Babyy and Mission Mangal. In addition to this project, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in director Priyadarshan's film, Haiwaan. The movie also features Saif Ali Khan in lead role.

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