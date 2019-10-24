Housefull 4 Box Office Prediction: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon film to earn 15-20 cr on opening day

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon's Housefull 4 to earn 15-20 cr on Day 1

Akshay Kumar’s most-awaited comedy-drama Housefull 4 is all set to hit the theatres on October 25. The reincarnation comedy has hit the right chord among the viewers ever since the trailer of the film surfaced the internet. Fans showered immense love on the star cast of the film and had a good laugh after watching a glimpse of the film on YouTube. Housefull 4 has been ruling the internet and it is expected that it will explode on the box office by breaking all the new records.

While there are two more films releasing with Housefull 4- Saand Ki Aankh and Made In China, the buzz around Akshay Kumar’s film is at its peak. Also starring Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde, the film has already made an impact with its advance bookings. Going by Bollywood trade analysts, the film is expected to earn Rs 15-20 crore on its opening day. It is also expected that Diwali holidays will bring more viewers to the theatres and the film can earn over Rs 200 crore easily.

On the other hand, Saand Ki Aankh, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu, appears to be very rich when it comes to content and storyline. Based on a real life story of ‘shooter dadis’ Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar, the film is expected to bring in numbers on the box office as well. Hence, giving Housefull a competition. Taapsee has already proved her acting mettle in her earlier films which makes her an easy investment for the viewers.

On the other hand, while Rajkummar Rao has carved a niche for himself with spectacular role, the buzz around his film Made In China is the lowest. These three films are getting released on the day of Dhanteras when schools and colleges observe holiday. So it is expected that a large number of people will go to watch the films. But if the content of the films is not good, then after Sunday the films’ earnings are expected to decrease.

