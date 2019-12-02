Good Newwz: Akshay Kumar gives us glimpse 'into the goofed-up lives of Batras' in new poster

Akshay Kumar shared a new poster of Good Newwz

Akshay Kumar is all set to end the year on a high note with the release with Good Newwz. 2019 has been a successful year for Akshay with back to back hits and looking at the glimpses of Good Newwz we are sure it's only going to continue the streak. Good Newwz has already created quite a buzz with its trailer and the first song 'Chandigarh Me'. Now, the Akshay has shared a new 'exhausted' poster of the film. In the poster, we can see Akshay Kumar Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani sitting on the floor all exhausted and tired.

Pregnant Kareena Kapoor and Kiara hold their baby bump and rest their heads on their husband's shoulders. Sharing the poster on his Instagram, Akshay wrote, "Another glimpse into the goofed-up lives of the Batras! Stay tuned, there's more #GoodNewwz coming your way today. In cinemas 27th December."

Good Newwz which promises to be to the 'goof-up' of the year, is a story of two couples who are trying to conceive a baby through IVF. The couple share a common surname, and this causes a 'goof-up' where their sperms get exchanges at the IVF center

Earlier, the first song from the film ‘Chandigarh Me’ was released last week. The song is a party dance number and its sure to become a party anthem for the year.

Directed by debutant Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Shashank Khaitan, and Aruna Bhatia, Good Newzz is set to hit the theatres on December 27, 2019.

