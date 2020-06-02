Akshay Kumar urges people to be ‘atmanirbhar’ in coronavirus ad shot during lockdown

Image Source : SCREENGRAB Akshay Kumar's ad was shot during the coronavirus lockdown.

Akshay Kumar's public service advertisement on coronavirus awareness, which was shot during the coronavirus lockdown, was released on Tuesday. In the one-and-a-half minute ad, directed by R Balki, the actor can be seen urging people to be 'atmanirbhar' while stepping out of home for work amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Our battle with #COVID19 is not over, but we will not be afraid of the virus. We will take all precautions and we are going to move on with our lives," the Press Information Bureau captioned the ad on Twitter, tagging Akshay Kumar and using trending hashtags -- #IndiaFightsCorona #BreakTheStigma.

The ad has been shot in a village setting and shows a conversation between a working village, portrayed by Akshay, and his neighbour. The neighbour is asking the working man why he is roaming outside amid the lockdown 5.0.

The neighbour begins the conversation with the question: “Aren’t you afraid you’ll catch the virus?”

Akshay replies: “Initially I was afraid, but then I learned that if one takes precautions, catching the virus is unlikely."

Akshay explains what all precautions he is taking when going outside for work. He says how wearing a mask, washing hands, and maintaining social distance can help in the fight against coronavirus.

“If the health service workers are sacrificing so much to save our lives, the least we can do is to make it easier for them,” says Akshay.

“This is no time to worry, it is the time to support each other,” the actor adds.

Akshay concludes the ad with a message that the country needs to be ‘atmanirbhar’ amid coronavirus scare.

