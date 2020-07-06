Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom to go on floors next month in UK

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar took to social media to announce that the team of his upcoming movie Bell Bottom will fly to UK to begin the shoot. He shared the news that the shooting of the project will commence in August amid coronavirus scare. Bell Bottom is a spy thriller directed by Ranjit M Tewari. It is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021.

Akshay shared a picture in which he can be seen alongside Vaani Kapoor, the lead actress, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi. Producer Jackky Bhagnani and director Ranjit can also be seen in the photo.

"Looking forward to doing what we do best! Time we get back to work! #Bellbottom to go on floors next month," wrote Akshay Kumar alongside a picture of the team.

It was only a couple of days back when Vaani was announced as the lead actress of the film. Talking about working with Akshay for the first time, Vaani said, “I am excited to share the screen space with Akshay Sir. It is definitely a script I instantly clicked with and knew I wanted to be part of. I am also thrilled to partner with Pooja Entertainment who have already made me feel at home at this initial stage of our film. I’m eagerly waiting to start shooting Bellbottom," as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Bell Bottom, set in 1980s is inspired by true events. Written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh, it is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

