Akshay Kumar announces new film Ram Setu on Diwali, see first look posters

Image Source : TWITTER/AKSHAY KUMAR Akshay Kumar announces new film Ram Setu on Diwali, see first look

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar had a special Diwali gift for fans on Saturday. He announced his new project, titled Ram Setu. The film will be directed by Abhishek Sharma, whose new comedy, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, becomes the first Bollywood release this weekend since the lockdown.

Akshay shared two posters of his just-announced project, one in Hindi and the other in English. The English poster is taglined, "Myth or Reality?" while the Hindi poster says: ""Sach ya kalpana?"

In the posters, the actor is seen wearing a long hairdo and a grey shirt, cargo pants with a saffron scarf around his neck. He has an intense look and carries a shoulder bag, as he walks down a narrow strip of land that divides what appears to be the ocean. In the background of the poster is an image of Lord Ram

"This Deepawali, let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge (setu) that will connect generations to come. Taking this mammoth task ahead, here is our humble attempt -- #RamSetu. Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali," he tweeted with the posters.

The film is backed by Akshay's production house and, though further details are awaited, it promises to be an action adventure drama that blends myth and reality.

Akshay's new film Laxmii had an OTT release this Diwali. He recently wrapped up the spy thriller Bell Bottom, and is working on the period drama, Prithviraj. He will also wrap up Aanand L. Rai's love story Atrangi Re this year before starting work on Bachchan Pandey.

The actor's next release is Rohit Shetty's "Sooryavanshi". He plays a cop battling terrorism in the film co-starring Katrina Kaif.