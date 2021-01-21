Image Source : TWITTER/AJAYDEVGN Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra And Rakul Preet Singh begins shoot for Thank God

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn on Thursday announced that the shooting of his upcoming comedy film titled Thank God has started in Mumbai. Ajay took to his Twitter account and shared the news. "Lights. Camera. Action. The shoot for #ThankGod begins today in Mumbai!," he wrote alongside a picture with Malhotra, Kumar and the producers.

The film also features Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. Sidharth and Rakul Preet have previously starred together in 2018's Aiyaary and Marjaavaan (2019). This will also be Rakul's and Devgn's third collaboration. They have worked on the 2019 film De De Pyaar De and are reuniting for Mayday, where Ajay will be directing too.

The slice-of-life comedy is being directed by Indra Kumar, known for for comedy film series like Masti and Dhamaal. A T-Series Films and Maruti International production, Thank God is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah.

Talking about Thank God, director Indra Kumar shared to a media portal, "It is an entertaining slice of life comedy with a message and I am quite excited to be working again with Ajay Devgn whom I've known since so many years along with the young guns Siddharth and Rakul. I’m also happy to join hands with Bhushan Kumar and the T-Series team, hopefully, it all goes well as we have taken all the precautions necessary! Looking forward to a great 2021.".

Devgn's upcoming releases include period sports feature Maidaan and war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India. He will also make an appearance in SS Rajamouli's Telugu movie RRR, co-starring NT Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt.

- with PTI inputs