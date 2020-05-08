Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ajay Devgn and Kajol have been married for past 22 years.

Actor Ajay Devgn joined the trending hashtag #FridayFlashback on Instagram with a black and white picture of him with wife Kajol. However, he decided to give his Instagram followers a dose of laughter with a hilarious caption. Linking their relationship of 22 years with the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, Ajay wrote, “Feels like it’s been twenty-two years since the lockdown began. #FridayFlashback".

Netizens took no time to extend Ajay Devgn's joke further. Fans love the way the couple roasts each other. A user commented: “Hahah, but this lockdown is permanent, don’t hope for any relaxation.” “You cannot escape from this lockdown," another one joined in.

Ajay and Kajol have been married for the past 22 years and have two children, Nysa and Yug. They tied the knot in 1999.

In an interview to a popular Instagram page Humans of Bombay, Kajol talked about how their relationship and how they got married. “We’d been dating for 4 years, when we decided to get married. His parents were on board, but my dad didn’t talk to me for 4 days. He wanted me to focus on my career, but I was firm & he eventually came around. Again, there was no proposal–we just knew we wanted to spend our lives together. We got married at home and gave the media the wrong venue–we wanted it to be our day. We had a Punjabi ceremony & a Marathi one! I remember, during the pheras Ajay was desperately trying to get the pandit to hurry up & even tried to bribe him," she said.

Actress Kajol will next feature in Netflix’s Tribhanga, while Ajay is working on projects like Bhuj: The Pride of India and Maidan.

