Aishwarya Rai reaches US amid rumours of rift with Abhishek Bachchan, photo goes viral

Aishwarya Rai has been in the news for the past several days not for her work but for her personal life. Rumors of tension in the relationship between Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are doing the rounds on social media. Meanwhile, a picture has surfaced from America, in which Aishwarya Rai is seen alone.

In early July, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's rift rumours came into the limelight during the wedding functions of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Her entry in the Ambani family's party caught everyone's attention. The entire Bachchan family had reached the wedding together, but Aishwarya Rai reached alone with her daughter Aaradhya. After this, the rumours of tension got more air. Moreover, it was only after this wedding function that Aishwarya and Aaradhya were spotted together at the airport. Both left for America after attending the function. Now a picture of Aishwarya Rai from this trip is going viral on social media, which has garnered attention.

Aishwarya Rai is in America these days

An American actress named Jerry Reyna shared two pictures with Aishwarya on Instagram on Tuesday. One of these is from their recent meeting in New York and the other is from many years ago. Aishwarya is wearing a red and black outfit in the new selfie. In his caption, Jerry praised the actress' kindness and recalled their last meeting. She wrote, 'Meeting your idol twice in the same lifetime is like securing a place in the grid. Swipe to see me in my most uncontrollable form... Ash (Aishwarya), thank you for always being so kind to me. You listened very carefully when I told you about your influence in my life. It was always my dream to thank you for this. I wish you all the happiness and joy of this world.'

See the post here:

This is how the reports of tension started between the two

Let us tell you, since last year, reports of tension between the Bachchan family and Aishwarya Rai have come to the fore many times. On many occasions, Aishwarya Rai was seen alone with her daughter, which raised these questions. Last year, Aishwarya Rai and Navya Naveli Nanda walked together at the Paris Fashion Week. During this, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan were also present there and they cheered up Navya but only Aaradhya was seen with Aishwarya. Since then, rumour has it that things are not well between Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek too.

