'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' to 'Kill' and 'Kalki 2898 AD', OTT releases in August

The month of August is going to be very interesting for OTT fans. Some such films are coming in the OTT space which created a lot of ruckus in the theaters. At the same time, some brand-new films are coming directly on OTT. Apart from Hindi, interesting films of South and English language will also hit the OTT in August. Whatever the condition of films at the box office may have been, one after the other films are ready to be released in August on OTT platforms. Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey are returning again with Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, while Sanjay Dutt is doing Ghudchadi with Raveena Tandon. Apart from these, Kalki 2898 AD and Kill may come on OTT in August after theatres. Here is the complete list.

These films are directly releasing on OTT

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

The film directed by Jayaprad Desai is a sequel to Haseen Dilruba released in 2021. Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu will be seen in their old characters, while Sunny Kaushal is a new entry in it.

Release date: August 9

Platform: Netflix

Ghudchadi

The film directed by Binoy Gandhi stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Parth Samthaan and Khushali Kumar in the lead roles. It is a romantic comedy film.

Release date: August 9

Platform: Jio Cinema

The Deliverance

This is an American supernatural horror thriller film directed by Lee Daniels. Andra Day and Glenn Close are in the lead roles.

Release date: August 30

Platform: Netflix

Films releasing on OTT after theatrical release

Dune Part-2

This is an epic science fiction film, directed by Denis Villeneuve. The sequel to Dune, which came in 2021, was released in theatres in March this year. Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya are in the lead roles.

Release date: August 1

Platform: Jio Cinema

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

This is the fourth film in the Planet of the Apes reboot franchise, while it is the tenth film overall. The Wes Ball-directed film hit theaters in May. It can also be seen in Hindi along with English.

Release date: August 2

Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Sleeping Dogs

The Adam Cooper-directed film was released in theatres in March. In the film, Russell Crowe plays a retired detective named Roy Freeman, whose memory is failing. In this situation, he tries to solve a murder case that happened decades ago. The film stars Karen Gillan and Tommy Flanagan in important roles.

Release date: August 2

Platform: Lionsgate Play

Taro

This is an American supernatural horror film, which was released in theatres in May. Directed by Spencer Cohen, the film is based on some college friends who are dying one after the other after using a tarot deck.

Release date: August 3

Platform: Jio Cinema

Turbo

Directed by Vysakh, this is a Malayalam thriller film starring Mammootty in the lead role. It is an action comedy film.

Release date: August 9

Platform: SonyLIV

The Raikin

The 2022 horror action film stars Alicia Silverstone and James Tupper in lead roles. To overcome bitter memories, the husband and wife go on a beach vacation, where they get into trouble due to a storm.

Release date: August 16

Platform: Lionsgate Play

Kalki 2898 AD

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki was released in theatres in June and has become the most successful film of the year so far. The Telugu film was also released on a large scale in Hindi. This futuristic sci-fi thriller film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.

Release date: August 23

Platform: Prime Video

In the Land of Saints and Sinners

The Liam Neeson starrer film tells the story of a killer Finbar Murphy.

Release date: August 23

Platform: Lionsgate Play

Kill

This is an action film produced by Karan Johar, which shows tremendous violence. Lakshya Lalwani made his debut with this film. Tanya Maniktala was in the female lead role, while Raghav Juyal played a negative character.

Release date: August 30

Platform: Disney+Hotstar

