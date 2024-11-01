Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 51: Five times when Bollywood diva's savage answers left people speechless

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bollywood Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is celebrating her 51st birthday today. This iconic star rose to global fame after winning the Miss World title in 1994. She began her acting career in 1997 with director Mani Ratnam's Tamil political drama, 'Iruvar.' Following the success of this film, she set new standards with several major Hindi films, including 'Devdas,' 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam,' 'Mohabbatein,' 'Guru,' 'Jodha Akbar,' and 'Taal.' Aishwarya also became popular for her captivating dance numbers.

In addition to her films, Aishwarya is known for her strong presence and outspokenness, which many fans appreciate. There have been numerous instances where she has skillfully silenced critics.

When Aishwarya Rai spoke about living with her parents

In 2004, Aishwarya Rai appeared as a guest on 'The Late Show with David Letterman'. The interview is often remembered for her poised, confident, and witty responses to Letterman's questions. One remark, in particular, stood out during the conversation. When Letterman asked Aishwarya why she continues to live with her parents as an adult—something that is a cultural norm in India but less common in the West—Aishwarya replied, "It's perfectly normal to live with your parents. In India, we don’t need an appointment to visit them."

When Aishwarya Rai spoke on The Oprah Winfrey Show

Aishwarya Rai was asked similar questions on 'The Oprah Winfrey Show' in 2009, which were related to family, and these questions and answers have become memorable. Oprah was also curious about the Indian tradition of grown-up children living with their parents, and she asked Aishwarya the same question, to which the actress replied, "Living with your parents is a very Indian thing. It's nice; it makes you feel rooted."

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan silenced the French media

Aishwarya has been a frequent attendee at the Cannes Film Festival. During the event, a journalist asked her why Indian films do not show nudity or graphic intimacy on screen. She replied, "I have never explored and I am not interested in exploring nudity on celluloid."

When the journalist prodded Aishwarya, she replied, "I think I am talking to my gynaecologist. I mean who am I talking to here? You are a journalist, stick to that, bro."

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spoke about going to Hollywood

In 2007, when she was asked about going to Hollywood, she replied, 'Wait a minute, when did I say that? In which interview? You show me these interviews. Then, we will talk. If you want to ask questions, ask, but do not associate my statements with my name. I first worked in a Tamil film. I work in Hindi films, I work in Bengali films and I am working in some English films. This does not mean that I am going somewhere else or becoming a part of another industry. It actually broadens your experiences in cinema.'

When Aishwarya spoke about Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the IIFA Utsav 2024 in Abu Dhabi with her daughter, Aaradhya. The actress often faces trolling on social media regarding her choice to keep Aaradhya from attending school. However, this time, Aishwarya remained unfazed and responded quickly. When a reporter asked, "Aaradhya is always with you. She is already learning from the best," Aishwarya replied, "Wow, she is my daughter. She is always with me and will be." The beauty queen did not add anything further and simply walked away with a smile.