Aishwarya, Aaradhya to home quarantine in Jalsa, Jaya Bachchan to stay in Pratiksha

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYA RAI Abhishek Bachchan confirmed the news of Aishwarya Rai and their daughter Aaradhya being tested positive.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan are under home quarantine in their bungalow Jalsa, which is located in Juhu in Mumbai. Along with them, five security guards, four house helps, two drivers and a cook are also there. Aishwarya and Aaradhya tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan, who tested COVID-19 negative is staying in another bungalow, Pratiksha along with a separate cook and staff.

Jalsa has been barricaded and declared a containment zone

Jaya Bachchan has been advised not to visit Jalsa for at least 14 days. Also, she has been suggested not to come in direct contact with the staff and cook taking care of Aishwarya and Aaradhya.

Informing everyone about Aishwarya and Aaradhya being tested positive, Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, "Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers".

On Saturday, Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital with mild symptoms.

The actor took to Twitter to share the news with his fans, saying: "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

Soon after Amitabh confirmed the news on Twitter, his son Abhishek also tested positive for COVID-19. He informed everyone about the same through a tweet: "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you," he wrote. Later, his actress wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive. Both of them are under home quarantine.

