After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan crosses Rs 1,000 crore worldwide. Its a double treat!

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's latest offering 'Jawan' has achieved a significant milestone and is enjoying a tremendous success at the box office. The film has been receiving praise from all corners for the world. Also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, the vigilante action drama not only broke records domestically but shattered multiple records at the international box office as well. As per Red Chillies' social media page, 'Jawan' has grossed an astounding Rs 1004.92 crore globally after Sunday's collection.

This remarkable achievement underscores the immense popularity and appeal of Shah Rukh Khan in the Indian film industry. With Jawan entering Rs 1000 crore club, SRK becomes first one to have two entries in the Rs 1,000 crore club within the same year, first being Pathaan. This achievement solidifies his position as one of the most influential and successful actors in Bollywood.

On the film's eighteenth day, it continued to perform exceptionally well at the Indian box office, earning Rs 15 crore in net collections for all languages. The total domestic collection for 'Jawan' now stands at an impressive Rs 560.83 crore, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. Directed by Atlee, who is well-known for his work in Tamil cinema, 'Jawan' has proven to be a significant success for Shah Rukh Khan and the Indian film industry as a whole.

Atlee confirms Jawan 2

The director also confirmed the sequel to Jawan, which triggered the #Jawan2 trend on social media platforms. In the same interview, Atlee said he would love to spin off the character Vikram Rathore as he considers him his hero. The star cast also includes Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Eijaz Khan, Leher Khan, Aaliya Qureshi, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Girija Oak in supporting roles, Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. Produced by Gauri Khan, the film is co-produced by Gaurav Verma. Atlee has co-written the script with S Ramanagirivasan.

Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan's next project is the highly anticipated film 'Dunki,' directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

ALSO READ: Atlee opens up on working with Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay, says 'Both are ideologically similar'

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra blesses newlyweds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha after couple shares first photos

Latest Bollywood News