After 12th Fail, Medha Shankar comes on board with Nimrat Kaur, Sunny Kaushal for detective-comedy

Bollywood actors Sunny Kaushal, Nimrat Kaur and Medha Shankar will soon be seen in a film together. It is being told that this will be a detective comedy film. This will be the first time when all three actors will share the screen together. Sunny Kaushal, who recently caught the attention of the audience with his performance in the romantic thriller 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba', has started shooting for his film in Rajasthan. After Vikrant in 12th Fail, now Medha will share screen space with another Haseen Dilruba actor.

Who is making the film?

However, no information has been given by Sunny Kaushal about this film but according to media reports, the film is being produced by Laxman Utekar and T-Series together.

Sunny got a lot of applause from Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba

In the year 2024, Sunny played an interesting role in 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba'. His character in the film was well-liked by the audience. In this Netflix film, he was seen alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey. In the film, Taapsee and Vikram reprised the characters of Rani Kashyap and Rishabh. On the other hand, Medha was applauded for her graceful performance in the 2023 film 12th Fail.

Nimrat Kaur was seen in this film

Talking about Nimrat Kaur, she was recently seen in 'Sajani Shinde's Viral Video'. Now she will soon be seen in her upcoming film 'Section 84', in which she will share the screen with Amitabh Bachchan and Diana Penty.

Apart from this, Nimrat Kaur will soon be seen in 'Sky Force'. In the film, she will be seen on screen with Akshay Kumar after eight years. The film will hit theatres on January 25. Veer Pahadia is going to step into the Hindi film industry with this film. Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is also a part of this film based on a real life incident.

