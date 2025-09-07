Princess of Hyderabad's royal family, who got divorced at 26, has worked with Ranveer, Ranbir and Big B Let's know about a Bollywood actress who belongs to a royal family from Hyderabad and has worked with mostly A-listers. Sher recently had her second wedding with her longtime boyfriend.

Aditi Rao Hydari is a well-known Bollywood actress who has made a different place in the hearts of people with her innocent acting. Let us tell you, last year she married actor Siddharth, which was her second marriage.

In 2007, she was first married to actor Satyadeep Mishra, who is now married to designer Masaba. At the same time, people always show interest in her career and relationship. But do you know that Aditi is a real life princess?

Which royal family does Aditi belong to?

According to media reports, Aditi Rao Hydari belongs to the Hyderabad princely state. Her great-grandfather, Akbar Hydari, was the Prime Minister of the then Hyderabad princely state from 1869 to 1941. On the other hand, her uncle was the former Governor of Assam. Her mother, Vidya Rao, is a Hindustani classical singer specialising in Thumri and Dadra.

Are Aditi Rao Hydari and Kiran Rao cousins?

Another interesting thing about Aditi's life is that she has a special relationship with Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao. For the unversed, Aditi's great-grandfather, J Rameshwar Rao, was Kiran's maternal grandfather. Therefore, Aditi and Kiran are cousins. Both of them have maintained this relationship to date.

Aditi was divorced at 26

Aditi Rao Hydari's first marriage was very much in the news. Let us tell you, her first marriage was with actor Satyadeep Mishra, who is now the husband of Neena Gupta's daughter, Masaba Gupta. It is said that Aditi married Satyadeep at the age of 21. After which, both got divorced. Aditi was just 26 when she got divorced.

Aditi's second marriage

A few years after the divorce, Siddharth came into Aditi's life, with whom she fell in love again. Let us tell you, both of them worked together in 2021's Telugu film Maha Samudram. After dating each other for a long time, they got married in the year 2024.

Aditi loves Bharatnatyam

Aditi likes Bharatnatyam very much. From the age of six, she started taking training in classical dance Bharatnatyam and later became a disciple of Bharatnatyam maestro Leela Samson. Let us tell you, it was through Bharatnatyam that her interest in acting started increasing.

Aditi won hearts with royal characters

Aditi Rao Hydari has done many films, but with her royal characters, she has made a different place in the hearts of people. Let us tell you, she has been well-liked in the role of 'Mehrunissa' in the film Padmaavat and 'Anarkali' in the web series 'Taj-Divided By Blood', featuring Naseeruddin Shah.

Moreover, she has worked with several A-listers like Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar, Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat and Amitabh Bachchan in Wazir. She has also shared screen space with Sanjay Dutt in Bhoomi, Akshay Kumar in Boss and Abhishek Bachchan in Delhi 6.

