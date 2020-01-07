Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia take a fun ride on Nikamma’s latest poster. But where is Shilpa Shetty?

Maine Pyaar Kiya actress Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani impressed the viewers with his performance in debut Bollywood film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Now, the actor is all set to star in Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma, which is also the comeback film of actress Shilpa Shetty. On Tuesday, the makers of the film released another poster featuring Abhimanyu and YouTube sensation Shirley Setia.
The actor shared the latest poster saying, “They say two wheels move your Soul. #Nikamma *5th June 2020* Your friendly neighborhood Nikamma ...SuperFit Master chef thumka queen @theshilpashetty and #youtube sensation @shirleysetia” On the other hand, director Sabbir Khan called it a New Year gift for fans. He wrote, “Zooming into the new year with NIKAMMA ... get set for a fun ride starting 5th June 2020.” Check out the poster here-
While the leading duo rocked the poster, fans were still searching for Shilpa Shetty’s look in the film Nikamma. The actress will be seen on the big screen after 13 long years. Talking about her role in Nikamma, Shilpa Shetty earlier said, “It feels great, I am ready to take that plunge again and looking forward to be back on the big screen. It’s a refreshingly unique project and I am looking forward to working with Sabbir. I loved my role, and it’s something I’ve never down before... I can’t wait for my audiences to see me in a new avatar.”
View this post on Instagram
Super excited to announce that #Nikamma is releasing on 5th June, 2020. Have had such an amazing experience working with @sabbir24x7, @abhimanyud & @ShirleySetia, and now, I can’t wait for you guys to watch it! Mark the date! See you in the theatres! 🤗😘🧿❤ . @sonypicturesin @sonypicsprodns . Posted @withrepost • @sabbir24x7 NIKAMMA ... Arriving on 5th June 2020. Get ready to meet this lovable couple and of course the sassy Shilpa Shetty who makes a comeback to the screen after 13 years. Nikamma once again gives me a chance to say a big story with rank newcomers, bring their talent to the fore and give them a platform. This also marks my first as a producer in collaboration with Sony pictures so super excited to bring this to you in the new year !!! @theshilpashetty @abhimanyud @shirleysetia @sonypicturesin
Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia’s Nikamma will hit the screens on June 5th.
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries
For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page