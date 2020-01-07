Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia take a fun ride on Nikamma’s latest poster. But where is Shilpa Shetty?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia take a fun ride on Nikamma’s latest poster

Maine Pyaar Kiya actress Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani impressed the viewers with his performance in debut Bollywood film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Now, the actor is all set to star in Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma, which is also the comeback film of actress Shilpa Shetty. On Tuesday, the makers of the film released another poster featuring Abhimanyu and YouTube sensation Shirley Setia.

The actor shared the latest poster saying, “They say two wheels move your Soul. #Nikamma *5th June 2020* Your friendly neighborhood Nikamma ...SuperFit Master chef thumka queen @theshilpashetty and #youtube sensation @shirleysetia” On the other hand, director Sabbir Khan called it a New Year gift for fans. He wrote, “Zooming into the new year with NIKAMMA ... get set for a fun ride starting 5th June 2020.” Check out the poster here-

While the leading duo rocked the poster, fans were still searching for Shilpa Shetty’s look in the film Nikamma. The actress will be seen on the big screen after 13 long years. Talking about her role in Nikamma, Shilpa Shetty earlier said, “It feels great, I am ready to take that plunge again and looking forward to be back on the big screen. It’s a refreshingly unique project and I am looking forward to working with Sabbir. I loved my role, and it’s something I’ve never down before... I can’t wait for my audiences to see me in a new avatar.”

Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia’s Nikamma will hit the screens on June 5th.

