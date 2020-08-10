Aamir Khan leaves for Turkey to shoot Laal Singh Chaddha, film to release on Christmas 2021

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AAMIR KHAN Aamir Khan leaves for Turkey to shoot Laal Singh Chaddha

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was supposed to treat his fans with his next film Laal Singh Chaddha on Christmas this year but the coronavirus pandemic spoiled the plans. The shooting was stalled which pushed the released date of the film with complete one year. Aamir had completed the Chandigarh schedule of the film after which the COVID19 pandemic struck and the shooting could not be completed, which is the reason that now the film will release on Christmas next year.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, "NEW RELEASE DATE... #LaalSinghChaddha - starring #AamirKhan and #KareenaKapoorKhan - will now release on #Christmas2021... Costars #MonaSingh... Directed by Advait Chandan... Produced by #AamirKhan, #KiranRao and #Viacom18Studios."

On Monday, pictures of Aamir Khan leaving for Turkey to complete the shoot of the film surfaced on the internet. The pictures showed Aamir wearing a blue face mask and posing with a fan.

Earlier, superstar Aamir Khan shared the first look of his co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan from their much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha. "Paa lene ki baichaini, aur kho dene ka darr... Bas itna sa hai, zindagi ka safar. #HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film... comes naturally to me ;-) Love. a," the superstar wrote in the caption.

Laal Singh Chaddha is self-produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Secret Superstar maker Advait Chandan. The film, also featuring Kareena Kapoor, is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. The film will release on Christmas next year.

