Aamir Khan's response to Kareena Kapoor's 'favourite co-star' post is hilarious

Kareena Kapoor has shared a cute picture with Laal Singh Chadha co-star Aamir Khan on her Instagram

Aamir Khan has a hilarious reply to co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan who shared an Instagram post on her 'favourite co-star'. Taking to her new Instagram page, Kareena shared a sneaky selfie with Aamir while he was taking a nap onboard their chartered flight.

“My fav co-star has to be @_aamirkhan’s... pillow!,” Kareena captioned the photo. Aamir carries his pillows to every flight and this has left not only his fans amused but also his co-star.

Reposting Kareena's photo, Aamir wrote, "Aye! Pillow pe mat jaana! Pillow pe mat jaana!"

While Kareena can be seen in a salwar-kameez with no-makeup look, Aamir is sporting a casual black tee.

Aamir and Kareena have been shooting for their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha extensively across India for a while. Produced Aamir, and directed by Secret Superstar fame Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Laal Singh Chaddha is set to release on Christmas this year.

Aamir and Kareena have earlier worked together in 2009 movie 3 Idiots and 2012 film Talaash.