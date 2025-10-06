Aaishvary Thackeray Birthday: 5 facts about Nishaanchi actor that might amuse you Aaishvary Thackeray is celebrating his 28th birthday today. Let's have a look at some lesser known facts about the Nishaanchi actor here.

New Delhi:

Aaishvary Thackeray, the newest star of Bollywood, impressed audiences with his debut film itself. Hails from a prominent political family, Aaishvary chose to enter films with all the homework and potential.

Aaishvary Thackeray also joined the leagues of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan by portraying double roles in his debut film. But there are other facts too about the actor that can interest readers. Let's have a look at them here.

Assistant Director to actor

Few people are aware that Aaishvary Thackeray has worked as an assistant director in the film industry for many years. He started his Bollywood career working on Bajirao Mastani (2015) with renowned director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Inspired by the con Michael Jackson

Aaishvary Thackeray has often expressed his adoration for the King of Pop and acknowledged that Michael Jackson had a significant impact on his performance and dancing technique. As he forges his own identity in Bollywood, Aaishvary is always inspired by MJ's artistic abilities, from his dances to his stage demeanor.

A skill for mimicry

Aaishvary Thackeray is a skilled mimic, although not many are aware of this. He mimics many dialects and body language with ease, displaying a natural flare that not only amuses his friends and family but also demonstrates his adaptability and expressive abilities outside of acting.

Grandson of Balasaheb Thackeray

Aaishvary Thackeray is the son of Smita Thackeray and the grandson of Balasaheb Thackeray, the founder of the Shiv Sena. Instead of pursuing politics, he has decided to pursue his love of acting.

Second film before the first hits theatres

Aaishvary Thackeray is reportedly making waves in Bollywood and has already secured his next movie. Even before his debut film Nishaanchi hit theaters, he reportedly agreed to work on the Hindi version of Sai Rajesh's popular Telugu romance movie Baby.

