Nishaanchi Movie Review: Anurag Kashyap's edgy cinema brings out Aaishvary Thackeray’s masterclass Aaishvary Thackeray's debut film with Anurag Kashyap is out in cinemas now. Scroll further to read its full review.

Movie Name: Nishaanchi

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: September 19, 2025

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Genre: Gangster Drama

Nishaanchi, which marks the acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, has been released in theatres. One who knows director-writer Anurag Kashyap knows that the filmmaker never believes in backing legacy babies ahead of talent. But the day the film was announced, with the grandson of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, it straightaway meant that Anurag saw something in Aaishvary that others had not yet.

Moreover, the actor, who chose films over politics and worked as an assistant director on Bajirao Mastani, has taken his time to enter films. Be it his diction, screen presence or acting calibre, he seems to have covered and sort of understood several concepts of films, before featuring on the big screen. But is he able to lead an Anurag Kashyap film the way Manoj Bajpayee, Abhay Deol, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal did, or is it the filmmaker that has sunk the ship this time? Let's find out.

Story

Nishaanchi begins with Dabloo, Babloo (Aaishvary Thackeray) and Rinku, who fail miserably at looting a bank and end up getting caught. While dancer Rinki and her innocent brother-in-law Dabloo somehow manage to escape, the leader and bravest of them all, Bubloo aka Tony Mantena, gets caught and is sent to jail for 7 years.

Set in early 2000 in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, the Nishaanchi runs in two timelines, while in the first one, Babloo fails to understand his uncle's plot and ends up serving his punishment for 7 to 10 years, the past timeline opens doors to his parents' love story cum struggle story.

In the first half, one gets to know that Manjari (Monika Panwar) and Jabardast (Vineet Kumar Singh), who were athletes, fell in love and were blessed with twin boys after marriage. However, due to struggles and fatigue due to unfair treatment at work, Jabardast ends up joining a company that he shouldn't have and commits a crime that turns the fate of his wife and kids.

On the other hand, the current timeline deals with Rinki's story of how she meets Babloo, deals with his uncle Ambika Prasad's (Kumud Mishra) lust for his home and lives with the love of his life locked up in jail. But when one thinks that Manjari, Dabloo and Rinki might have taken up a narrow alley to run away from all this, the story takes a drastic turn, ending up being the perfect note to end part one and begin Nishaanchi Part 2.

Writing and Direction

Anurag Kashyap, who will always be loved for making Gangs Of Wasseypur, has brought another film series with a lot of similarities and disparities at the same time. It seems like he really wanted to undo his film series with Nishaanchi. The filmmaker who has always excelled in writing, producing and directing rustic, realistic and real stories, has brought a little urban but equally rooted story with Nishaanchi.

The film, written and directed by Anurag, is shot in real locations, the dialogues have a typical Kanpur tone, the characters are well settled, but the problem lies in Anurag's enunciation. The filmmaker seems to have got lost in the writing of this film as each character and emotion are covered in depth.

Nishaanchi could have easily been made in a single part with all the good and blasting scenes. However, seems like Anurag Kashyap has entered the same hole that the makers of Kalki 2898 AD did, but dividing a story into two parts and stretching every point.

However, don't get the wrong note, Nishaanchi does not have any wasteful scenes like Kalki 2898 AD. Even when the film hits Prime Video, one would not want to fast-forward any scene, but the point at which the film ends is predictable, and it is doubtful if the lovers-turned-enemies story will entice people enough to turn up for Nishaanchi Part 2 in theatres.

Technical aspects and music

Nishaanchi has a typical Anurag Kashyap touch as the film has rooted music, real locations and moving camera angles. Sylvester Fonseca, who will always be loved for his work in Amar Singh Chamkila, Manmarziyaan and Dhadak 2, is also good in Nishaanchi. The way he has captured the city and the native household is amazing.

Moreover, the production team has done a fab job in doing justice to the looks of the cast in different timelines. Except for Vineet Kumar Singh, every actor's looks in changing years and timelines are on point.

Nishaanchi's music is its true highlight. The film album that opens for bangers like Filam Dekho has a variety of songs ranging from the mood of the film like Neend Bhi Teri, Birwa, Dear Country and Reh Gaye Akele. Composer Anurag Saikia, who already has a loyal fan base with songs like Aise Kyu, Ishq Hai and Hind Ka Sitara, has something for everyone with Nishaanchi.

Acting

Nishaanchi, that marks the acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, has a fab starcast. There is not a single actor in the film who has not done justice to his or her role, but at the end of the day, it is Aaishvary and Monika Panwar's show, and we are just the viewers. Both, in the role of mother and son, are so rooted and settled in their characters that, be the timeline, year or turn, they just make you sit in awe.

In an era where debutants are failing to prove their calibre even after five films, Aaishvary Thackeray in Nishaanchi is a revelation! With two roles, both distinctive from each other, the debutant flows like water in each scene. With Babloo being the nasty one and Dabloo being the innocent and obedient brother, Aaishvary pulls off both sides with ease. Moreover, Anurag Kashyap should also be credited for not taking shortcuts with double role scenes and shooting is all in real with no computerisation at all.

Monika Panwar, as Manjari, on the contrary, is the calming axis of all characters. He holds her ground strongly and is mature in each timeline. Her chemistry with Vineet is also seamless and effortless. Talking of Vineet, the actor can remind you of his role in Chhaava, with all the roaring, but his versatility in the film is applaud-worthy.

Apart from them, Vedika Pinto as Rinku is cute, bubbly and confident. It's good to see her in such a refreshing role. Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub as Kamal and Kumud Mishra as Ambika Prasad are, as usual, at the top of their game. Special mention to

Nitpreet Gorkhyal for the role of Young Babloo, who makes you vouch for him.

Verdict

Nishaanchi is a classic Bollywood entertainer, which will remind you of past several masala movies. The film has music, action, romance, emotions and lots of family drama. With friend betraying friend and lover betraying lover, Anurag Kashyap has laid a trap for audiences to step into theatres for Nishaanchi Part 2. But it only remains to see if the man can recreate his history with Nishaanchi, like he did in 2012 with Gangs Of Wasseypur. Being a good one-time watch, the film easily deserves 3 out of 5 stars.

Also Read: Jolly LLB 3 Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Vs Arshad Warsi starrer has triple dose of laughter and conflict

Latest Entertainment News