A Suitable Boy Trailer: Tabu and Ishaan Khatter's chemistry stands out in this Mira Nair series

A Suitable Boy Trailer: Tabu and Ishaan Khatter's chemistry stand out in this Mira Nair film

The much-awaited trailer of A Suitable Boy is now out. The Mira Nair show, adapted from Vikram Seth's much-feted novel of the same name, casts Ishaan as Maan Kapoor, the rebellious son of politician Mahesh Kapoor (played by Ram Kapoor). Maan develops an attraction for the beautiful courtesan Saaeda Bai (essayed by Tabu). "A first sneak peak into the world of #ASuitableBoy @bbc: Love will push you beyond your boundaries. Based on the best-selling novel, A Suitable Boy starts 26th July on BBC One and @BBCiPlayer," Ishaan captioned the video.

Expressing his excitement about the project, Ishaan said: "'A Suitable Boy' has been an enriching experience and I'm ever so excited for people to see it. Maan is one of the most interesting characters I've read and portraying him on screen has been a delight."

In an earlier interview with IANS, Ishaan Khatter said it was easy to romance Tabu in the film: "Because that person is Tabu, it really does half the job for you. I have said this before and I have said this in 'Dhadak' as well, it is always easy for me to play the besotted lover. Because she's mesmerising, she is and especially in this character. I am really excited for people to see Saaeda Bai." He has a nickname for Tabu as well. "It is Tabasco! Tabasco for Tabassum. I came up with it. She's mirchi!" he said.

What would Ishaan like to gift Tabu? "My heart! I would like to gift her. I think I am very much in possession of my heart. I would gift her a book of Ghalib's poetry," Ishaan replied.

The screenplay of the film has been penned down by Andrew Davies. The film will be a BBC-backed series having six one-hour episodes co-starring actors like Rasika Dugal, Vivaan Shah, Tanya Maniktala and Shefali Shah among others in crucial roles.

Watch A Suitable Boy Trailer here

