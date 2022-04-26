9 years of Aashiqui 2: 9 memorable dialogues of Aditya Roy Kapur that live rent-free in our minds

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ADORINGWADIHA Aashiqui 2

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor became the force behind the biggest blockbuster of 2013, Aashiqui 2! From Aditya's brilliant chemistry with Shraddha to heart-warming songs, everything about the musical drama seemed to have clicked with the audience. Another thing that added to the film's massive success was its dialogues. As the romantic drama completes nine years of its release, let's look at the actor's most memorable dialogues from the film.

"Yeh zindagi chal toh rahi thi, par tere aane se maine jeena shuru kiya"

"Pyaar, mohabbat, aashiqui sirf lafzon ke sivah aur kuch nahi, par jab woh mili, in lafzon ko mainne mil gaye"

"Main aaine mein apna chehra bhool sakta hoon, tumhara kabhi nahi"

"Yeh aadat ab nahi jaane waali hai, yeh toh woh biwi hai joh saath rehkar satayegi aur talaq bhi nahi degi"

"Main marne ke liye nahi peeta, peene ke liye marta hoon"

"Shaurat, naam, kamyabi, paisa, izzat ussi ko milni chahiye jise uski kadar ho, roti ussi ko milni chahiye jise uski bhook ho"

"Duniya ke sabse behtareen aur mashoor kalakar woh log hote hai jinki apni ek ada hoti hai, woh ada joh kisi ki nakal karne se nahi aati, woh ada joh unke saath janam leti hai"

"Apni kamyabi ko itna chota mat samjho, sirf naseeb waalo ko naseeb hoti hai yeh"

"Jinhe kuch nahi chahiye hota hai na, woh apna kaam bahut zimmedari se karte hai"

For the unversed, the blockbuster tells the story of a failing singer Rahul (Aditya Roy Kapur), how he meets her and falls in love with Aarohi (Shraddha Kapoor), a woman who sings in a bar. He helps her in becoming a famous singer while he goes on a self-destructive mode.