  4. 70th Filmfare Awards: Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul kick off star-studded night

  Live 70th Filmfare Awards: Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul kick off star-studded night

The 70th Filmfare Awards have begun, with the star-studded ceremony set to kick off in Ahmedabad in just a few hours as Bollywood celebrities start arriving.

SRK and Karan Johar
SRK and Karan Johar Image Source : Filmfare Instagram
Edited By: Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee @Saptadeepa25
Published: , Updated:
Ahmedabad :

The 70th Filmfare Awards has already kicked off on Saturday, October 11, in Ahmedabad, bringing together Bollywood’s biggest stars for a night to remember. Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar are hosingt the show, promising to dazzle the audience with their on-stage chemistry. Fans can also look forward to spectacular performances from stars like Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, and Akshay Kumar. Shah Rukh Khan, especially, is sparing no effort, rehearsing tirelessly to ensure his performance leaves a lasting impression.

 

 

 

Live updates :70th Filmfare awards, 2025

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 8:04 PM (IST)Oct 11, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Best film nominees 2025

    The Best Film category at the 70th Filmfare Awards features some of Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters, including Article 370, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kill, Laapataa Ladies, and Stree 2. These films, spanning varied genres, showcase the year’s most popular and critically acclaimed cinematic achievements, making the race for the coveted trophy highly competitive. 

  • 7:58 PM (IST)Oct 11, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Akshay Kumar promises high-octane performance

    Bollywood’s ultimate showman, Akshay Kumar, is gearing up to light up the 70th Filmfare Awards stage with a spectacular performance. Fans can expect electrifying choreography, stunning visuals, and a few surprise stunts, making his act one of the most anticipated highlights of Filmfare 2025.

  • 7:56 PM (IST)Oct 11, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Celebs turns stage into a fashion runway

    The 70th Filmfare Awards are not just about glitz and glamour—celebrities are serving major fashion mid-show! From elegant saree transformations to sharp tuxedo makeovers, the stage has turned into a dazzling runway, giving fans a glimpse of iconic Bollywood style in real time.

  • 7:54 PM (IST)Oct 11, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Shah Rukh Khan's 'Suraj Hua Maddham' rehearsal goes viral

    Shah Rukh Khan’s late-night rehearsal for his iconic track “Suraj Hua Maddham” at the 70th Filmfare Awards 2025 is taking the internet by storm. Fans worldwide are raving over his electrifying moves and charisma, eagerly anticipating the Bollywood superstar’s unforgettable performance on the grand stage.

  • 7:49 PM (IST)Oct 11, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Ananya Panday set to steal show with dazzling dance

    Ananya Panday is all set to mesmerize the audience with her energetic performance at the 70th Filmfare Awards 2025. Fully prepared and visibly excited, the young star promises a dance performance that Bollywood fans won’t want to miss.

  • 7:44 PM (IST)Oct 11, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Fans buzz over surprise star appearance

    Excitement is building at the 70th Filmfare Awards as rumors of a surprise celebrity hitting the stage swirl. Fans are speculating whether it will be Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, or Vicky Kaushal, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats in anticipation.

  • 7:39 PM (IST)Oct 11, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    SRK, KJo and Maniesh Paul ignite the 70th Filmfare Awards stage

    The 70th Filmfare Awards began with a bang as Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and Maniesh Paul took over the stage, filling the arena with laughter, energy, and Bollywood nostalgia. The trio’s witty banter and charismatic presence set the perfect tone for one of the biggest nights in Indian cinema.

  • 7:38 PM (IST)Oct 11, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    EKA Arena ready for 70th Filmfare Awards

    EKA Arena is buzzing with activity as final rehearsals, sound checks, and lighting tests are underway, setting the stage for a spectacular 70th Filmfare Awards night.

  • 7:33 PM (IST)Oct 11, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Jackie Shroff Arrives at 70th Filmfare Awards, strikes a pose for paparazzi

    Veteran actor Jackie Shroff attended the 70th Filmfare Awards, making a stylish entrance and posing for the paparazzi as he arrived at the star-studded event.

  • 7:30 PM (IST)Oct 11, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar to host 70th Filmfare Awards in Ahmedabad

    The 70th Filmfare Awards in Ahmedabad on October 11 will be hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, with stars gearing up for an unforgettable Bollywood night.

     
     
     
Top News

