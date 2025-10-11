Live 70th Filmfare Awards: Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul kick off star-studded night The 70th Filmfare Awards have begun, with the star-studded ceremony set to kick off in Ahmedabad in just a few hours as Bollywood celebrities start arriving.

The 70th Filmfare Awards has already kicked off on Saturday, October 11, in Ahmedabad, bringing together Bollywood’s biggest stars for a night to remember. Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar are hosingt the show, promising to dazzle the audience with their on-stage chemistry. Fans can also look forward to spectacular performances from stars like Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, and Akshay Kumar. Shah Rukh Khan, especially, is sparing no effort, rehearsing tirelessly to ensure his performance leaves a lasting impression.