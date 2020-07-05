Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAKSHI SINHA 7 years of Lootera: Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Vikramaditya Motwane get nostalgic

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane and actors Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha on Sunday celebrated seven years of their film “Lootera”. Set in the 1950s, the romantic-drama chronicled the story of a young conman (Ranveer) posing as an archaeologist and the daughter (Sonakshi) of a Bengali zamindar.

While Ranveer shared video montages of the film, Motwane took to Instagram and wrote about the joy of watching the locked version of the movie.

"As a director, seeing 'copy no. 1' on a can of film used to be bittersweet. It meant the absolute end of production. No more work. The film is finally ready.

You can't do shit anymore.You can shave and be less obsessed and finally get some sleep.

“But it also meant that this amazing journey with all these amazing people has come to an end.And all you're left with are the memories of the times you spent together writing prepping, shooting, editing, working on sound and music. 7 years of 'Lootera,'" the filmmaker said.

Partly based on author O Henry's 1907 short story "The Last Leaf", the film was Motwane's follow-up after his 2010 directorial debut "Udaan".

In a career of mostly big scale commercial films, "Lootera" stood out for giving Sinha a character to chew on and is considered as her best performance till date.

The actor thanked Motwane for giving her the opportunity to play Pakhi.

“Pakhi… 7 years… Still not over you, never think I will be! Thank you @motwayne for giving her to me,” she wrote.

The film was also one of Singh’s most subtle and nuanced performances, a departure from his previous two screen appearances in debut "Band Baaja Baaraat" and "Ladies vs Ricky Bahl".

Upon its release, "Lootera" received acclaim and was moderately successful at the box office. The film's music by Amit Trivedi and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya is credited as one of reasons for the film's longevity.

(With PTI Inputs)



