7 National Film Award, 12 Filmfare and a broken heart | Sanjay Leela Bhansali Birthday Special Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the most successful directors. He is known for making films on incomplete love stories, read further to know why.

Ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has a different identity in Bollywood, was born on February 24, 1963. He has seven National Film Awards, twelve Filmfare Awards and Padma Shri. Bhansali has given the most different films to Indian cinema including incomplete love stories. Probably because, the filmmaker known for serving several colours of love, could not reach the final destination in his life. On the occasion of his 62nd birthday, have a look at SLB's love story and interesting facts.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Vaibhavi Merchant's incomplete love story

In a recent interview, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said that he is still alone and is looking for a partner. SLB's name was linked with Vaibhavi Merchant, but after the breakup, he neither married nor had an affair with anyone. The filmmaker and choreographer met in 1999 on the sets of 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'. According to reports, they were going to get married in 2008. Before this, they had also got engaged. But due to mutual differences, both of them separated. Since then Sanjay and Vaibhavi remained unmarried.

SLB's mother used to stitch clothes

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was born in a Gujarati Jain family in Bhuleshwar, South Bombay. His mother Leela used to stitch clothes to earn a living. This is the reason why Sanjay speaks in Gujarati at his home and likes to eat Gujarati food. His sister Bela Bhansali Segal is also a director. She has directed 'Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi'. The script of this film has been written by Sanjay himself.

Apart from being a director...

Apart from being a director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is also a film producer, screenwriter, editor and music composer. He is counted among the most successful directors. Due to his work, the Government of India awarded Sanjay Leela Bhansali with the Padma Shri Award in the year 2015. He is best known for making period drama films.

SLB's film nominated for BAFTA

Sanjay Leela Bhansali started his career as an assistant with Vidhu Vinod Chopra in 'Parinda', '1942: A Love Story'. After this Bhansali made the film 'Khamoshi: The Musical'. After this, he directed 'Hum Dil De Chuke Saman' and 'Devdas'. These films were selected for the BAFTA Awards. Sanjay directed the film 'Black' in the year 2015. This film won the National Film Award. His films 'Saawariya' and 'Guzaarish' flopped at the box office. After that, he has given several hits like 'Ram Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Padmaavat' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

