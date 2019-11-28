16 years of Kal Ho Na Ho: Preity Zinta, Karan Johar share heartfelt posts

Kal Ho Na Ho completes 16 years of its release today

Kal Ho Na Ho completed 16 years of its release. Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Preity starrer Kal Ho Na Ho went on to become one of the most memorable films to be made on love and heartbreaks. Even the music was a superhit and people still remember the melodious tracks after years of its release. From Karan Johar to Preity Zinta, the team of the film took to their social media to remember this special film. Naina aka Preity Zinta who has been on a digital detox made a comeback to her Instagram to share a video remembering Kal Ho Na Ho.

Sharing the video, Preity wrote, "Back from my digital detox to remember Kal Ho Na Ho today. A film that made me laugh & cry in a heartbeat. A lesson about friendship and learning to live in the moment. Huge thanks to @iamsrk, @karanjohar, Saif and @nikkhiladvani for all the wonderful memories. Thank you #YashJohar ji for so much love. You will always live in our hearts."

Preity's character from the film became of her most remembered performances as an actor. Revealing an interesting detail about her casting Preity once revealed that the role was first offered to Kareena Kapoor who turned it down. Speaking to PTI, Preity said, “It was very special to me because I lost my first love. I was in love with him, he was not. I felt strongly when the film was offered to me. Some of the best things have happened to me during that film.”

Filmmaker and producer of Kal Ho Na Ho, Karan Johar also tweeted remembering the film, "A love of a lifetime within a heartbeat! A film very close to my heart completes 16 years!!"

Directed by Nikhil Advani, Kal Ho Na Ho was one of the most successful films in the careers of the star cast. Shah Rukh Khan was applauded for his portrayal of his character on screen.

