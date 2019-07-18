This video of Hrithik Roshan singing Lollipop Lagelu cannot be missed

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan, who is basking in the success of his latest release Super 30 is continuously sharing unseen videos on social media. Whether it is behind-the-scenes video or clips from the film, the Greek God of Bollywood is keeping his fans updated to maintain the buzz of his Super 30. The actor has played the role of Patna based mathematician Anand Kumar in the film directed by Vikas Bahl. The movie, which is based on real story revolves around Anand Kumar and his institute Super 30, which is for IIT aspirants from underprivileged background of the society.

The actor underwent physical transformation to get Anand Kumar's look right. ''The very first sacrifice that I had to make was to allow myself to look unfit and out of shape,'' he can be seen saying in his latest post. In a video posted on Instagram, the actor revealed how he got his Bihari accent right.

"I'm in love with the Bihari accent because it has got such a beautiful blend of the vulnerable and the strong. It has been a long journey. I practised Bihari every day for about 2-3 hours. Another thing we used to open up was gibberish. It helped my vocal cords, my cheek muscles, my tongue muscles and all the muscles required for talking," he is heard saying in the video.

Earlier, the actor shared a short clip from his film Super 30 without taking permission from makers. In the video, he can be seen motivating the underprivileged IIT aspirants. He tells them that they have nothing to lose, hence they should be scared. "Sharing a moment out of the scene which is being talked about the most (not taken permission for this *wink emoji*). Have you guys watched the movie yet? Thank you for all the love guys. Enjoy." he captioned the video. Have a look.

Recently, Tamilrockers leaked Super 30 online. The infamous website which is known as a hub of pirated movies leaked Hrithik Roshan starrer soon after its release.

For unversed, Super 30 directed by Vikas Bahl has received mixed reviews from critcis and fans alike. While there is no doubt on the intention of the film, one cannot ignore its Bollywood-style treatment with abundant songs and melodrama. The movie also received flak for Hrithik Roshan's brown skin makeup and Bihari accent. Having said that, one cannot deny the fact that because of being a family entertainer, Super 30 is likely to get a wider reach.

Earlier, Super 30 also got mired in controversy after MeToo allegations surfaced against director Vikas Bahl. Recently, an internal committee cleared him of all charges.

