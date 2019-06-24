This leaked picture of Prabhas from the sets of Saaho is stealing hearts

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Prabhas' recently leaked picture from the sets of Saaho is winning hearts

Saaho is definitely one of the most anticipated films and the fans are eagerly waiting for it. The teaser was recently released and has received a heartwarming response.

Recently a picture was leaked from the sets where the star cast of Saaho are busy with their shooting schedules. A picture of Prabhas went viral on social media. The 39-year-old actor is seen in a good mood and is getting ready for the shot. The actor was getting briefed by director Sujeeth who can be seen in the frame as well. Prabhas' cute smile is winning hearts all over social media.

Saaho is considered to be the biggest Indian action-thriller film ever made. The film also casts Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff to name few. The Baahubali actor has also tried comedy for the first time ever in this film.

Prabhas after wrapping up Saaho's schedule will reportedly work with Radha Krishna Kumar's upcoming huge budget entertainment project Jaan. The actor will be seen next to Pooja Hegde.

There are also rumors that Prabhas will also collaborate with Dil Raju. The duo will be working together for the third time in Jaan after Mr. Perfect and Munna.

Saaho is slated to release on this independence day 2019.