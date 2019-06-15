Taapsee Pannu's Game Over, Chris Hemsworth's MIB leaked online

Game Over and MIB leaked

Within a day, two new movies have been leaked by Tamilrockers. Taapsee Pannu's tri-lingual Game Over and Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson's Men in Black: International have been uploaded on Tamilrockers website, infamous for pirated movies.

Taapsee Pannu's Game Over is a home invasion thriller with the actress at the center-stage. Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, the movie received a mixed response from the critics. Taapsee is really raising the bar for herself with her film choices. Pink, Mulk, Manmarziyaanan and Badla, Taapsee Pannu has continuously amazed her fans with her characters raising their expectations as well.

Talking about her choice of movies, Taapsee Pannu earlier told PTI, “A lot of waking up has happened after Badla. I feel that audiences are now ready for something that is not done before, something unconventional. The concept of not taking your brain to the theatre is slowly going out of the window. People want to take the brain to the theater.”

Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth's Men In Black has received negative reviews from critics. Directed by F. Gary Gray, Men In Black: International is the fourth installment of American science fiction action comedy MIB franchise.

Earlier, when director Ashwin Saravanan shared a picture where Game Over poster was placed between MIB and Bharat posters with caption, ''Sight to behold! A #GameOver #GameOverFromJune14'', Taapsee Pannu replied saying, ''I feel like a sandwich stuffing! And my expression on the poster shall validate that!"

While Bharat, which released on June 5, on the occasion of Eid is having a successful run at the box office, MIB and Game Over released together on June 14.