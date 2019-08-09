Sidharth Malhotra's Marjaavaan postponed to avert clash with War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff

Sidharth Malhotra's Marjaavaan postponed

Sidharth Malhotra's Marjaavaan, which was scheduled to release on Gandhi Jayanti has postponed its release date to avoid clash with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's much-awaited action-thriller War. Nikkhil Advani's Marjaavaan will now most probably release in November. This decision will benefit both the films as makers mostly want a solo release for their films. Shifting the release date will not only benefit business of both the movies but also help in avoiding unnecessary comparisons.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, director Milap Zaveri and producers of Marjaavaan want ''one of their premium projects with mass connect'' to have a better release window. ''Although the October 2 weekend meant an extra national holiday, a clash with Hrithik and Tiger would not only cause a dent in their figures but also cause an incredible screen crunch. But releasing it on a normal day also will mean a better opening day and weekend figures because the film is expected to be a rage in the mass belts,'' the source informed.

However, fans have to wait for the official announcement of the new release date. Marjaavaan features Sidharth Malhotra in an unseen avatar. Also, Tara Sutaria will feature as the leading lady of the movie. The movie also marks the reunion of Sidharth and Riteish Deshmukh after Ek Villain.

On the other hand, War directed by Siddharth Anand stars Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. Recently the teaser of War was dropped. The movie promises to be high on thrilling action sequences. Fans are eager to see Tiger and Hrithik pitted against each other.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War Teaser