Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh leaked within hours of release

Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh leaked

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh, which opened to a thunderous response at the box office on day 1 got leaked within hours of its release. The movie fell to piracy as in no time infamous Tamilrockers leaked it online. Kabir Singh, which has been slammed by movie critics for being 'misogynist' and promoting 'toxic masculinity' minted over Rs 20 crores at the box office on day 1. Becoming Shahid's biggest opener so far, Kabir Singh has even left behind Padmaavat and Gully Boy on day 1 collection.

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of 2017 Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy and has been helmed by the same director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The original film featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles. It is the story of a short-tempered surgeon who becomes hell-bent on destructing himself after the girl he loves gets married to someone else.

The main reason behind fans queueing up at theatres despite negative reviews is the popularity of its original besides. Besides the hit songs, it is the massive appeal of love story among Indians that is resulting in increased footfalls in theatres.

KABIR SINGH REVIEW

Kabir Singh is imperfect and raw but that's the beauty. It portrays different shades of emotions from rage to love and you feel every bit of it. The tone and setting of the film are real and the credit has to be given to dialogue writer. Whether it is questioning the validation of relationship that comes with marriage or his rant to a friend on PMS, the dialogues aren't fancy and made up. Though it is an almost three-hour-long heavy romantic drama, you don't feel the burden of it. You rarely lose your grip as the screenplay keeps you engaged. Also, there are situational comic reliefs flawlessly woven into the scenes. One thing that can really make a romantic film work is good music and Kabir Singh excels in this field. Music is soothing and strikes a chord with heart. Read full review here.

KABIR SINGH TRAILER