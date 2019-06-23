Shah Rukh Khan reveals reason behind not signing any film post Zero

Shah Rukh Khan with Gauri Khan and AbRam Khan

Shah Rukh Khan hasn't announced his net project after the release of Aanand L Rai's Zero last year in Christmas. The movie in which SRK played the role of a vertically-challenged person Bauaa didn't receive the expected response. Post Zero's performance at the box office, SRK is taking his own sweet time to plan his next project. Talking to Filmfare, the actor revealed that though there are a lot of projects on his way, his heart doesn't allow him to get involved in any of them. He wants to spend his time with family, he adds.

"I have no film with me right now. I am not working on any film. Usually what happens is when your one film is coming to an end, you begin work on your next film and I get involved within 3-4 months. But this time I am just not feeling like...My heart doesn't allow me to..I just felt that I should rather take time out, watch films, listen to stories and read more books. Even my kids are in their college stage...my daughter is going to college and my son is about to finish his studies. So I just want to spend more time with my family,'' the 53-year-old actor said.

Shah Rukh Khan was earlier reported to be a part of Saare Jahaan Se Achcha, astronaut Rakesh Sharma's biopic. However, the superstar walked out of the project due to unknown reason and Vicky Kaushal reportedly stepped in. Having said that, even the Uri actor hasn't confirmed the reports. ''As far as Saare Jahaan Se Achcha is concerned, it is really the prerogative of the director and the producers to come out and make an announcement. I will request everyone to wait for that,'' he had said.

There was also buzz of Shah Rukh collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani for a love story. It will be the first production of Hirani under his own banner and the actor, director have been meeting since past few months to discuss the project. However, SRK's latest statement put all rumours to rest.