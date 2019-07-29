Sanjay Dutt to release teaser of Prasthanam today on his 60th birthday?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sanjay Dutt to release the teaser of Prasthanam today on his 60th birthday?

Sanjay Dutt who is popularly known as Sanju Baba of Bollywood marks his 60th birthday today on July 29, 2019. He was seen celebrating and welcoming his birthday alongside his family and close friends. The recent party pictures of Sanjay Dutt's birthday bash go viral on the web. However, as it is Sanjay Dutt's birthday, the buzz suggests that the actor is going to surprise his and audience by treating them with the teaser of the Hindi remake of Telugu classical, Prasthanam. Well, we all are waiting for the teaser launch.

According to the Mid-Day reports, the teaser launch event will take place at a multiplex in Mumbai and Sanjay Dutt will unveil the teaser on his birthday, followed by the cake cutting ceremony.

A legacy based on power, greed, love & human fallacies! #Prasthanam releasing on 20th September 2019 pic.twitter.com/psFHXPbOJg — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) July 3, 2019

A source close to the newspaper informed that, "Even though it is a landmark birthday for Sanjay Dutt, he doesn't want to bring it in with a glitzy soiree. He was keen to mark the milestone in the company of his diehard fans, and since the trailer of Prasthanam is ready, he decided to use the opportunity to unveil it amidst his admirers."

Prasthanam is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu political drama. Both the movies share the same name. Prasthanam in Telegu was released in the year 2010 and 9 years after it, the Hindi remake is going to release. The movie stars Manisha Koirala, Ali Fazal and Jackie Shroff in important roles. Deva Katta, is the director of both Telugu and Hindi movies.

Prasthanam is scheduled to release on September 20. Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Kalank and shared the screen space with co-actor Madhuri Dixit after many years.

