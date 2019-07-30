Image Source : FACEBOOK New Judgementall Hai Kya poster copied from Hungarian artiste?

The latest Bollywood film Judgementall Hai Kya featuring actors Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao hit the cinemas on July 26. The black comedy has been doing good business at the box-office as the film has earned over Rs 24 crore in four days. Judgementall Hai Kya has also been appreciated by critics for its unique story and great acting by Queen stars Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao. Now, the Ekta Kapoor film has landed in a fresh controversy.

Flóra Borsi, a Hungarian digital artist and photographer, has accused the makers of Judgementall Hai Kya of plagiarism. She alleged that the makers have copied her work for the poster of the film, without asking for her permission.

Taking to Facebook, Borsi wrote, "Any similarities? It’s a famous bollywood movie poster called “Judgementall Hai Kya”. They didn’t ask for any permission nor reached me out. It’s a shame for big companies plagarising freelance artists work.."

The Hungarian artiste also shared Rajkummar Rao's tweet, which contains the poster, and wrote, "Oh yeah, this image somehow reminds me of.. oh wait. looks like totally my work!"

oh yeah, this image somehow reminds me of.. oh wait. looks like totally my work! 😕😕😕😕 https://t.co/6XhiK317Re — Flora Borsi (@FloraBorsi) July 29, 2019

Several members of the social media, including people from the film fraternity, have come out in support of the Hungarian artiste.

With solidarity, @ektaravikapoor @RajkummarRao to look at this issue, artistic credit should be given to you. It's the right of every artist. — sabyasachi sen (@somurox) July 30, 2019

Dear @ektakapoorworld @KanganaTeam, it's a humble request to both of you check entire teams work. In your latest movie #judgementalhainkya doing good business, but its utter shame to steal another photographer's work without seeking her permission.

pic courtesy @FloraBorsi pic.twitter.com/Y8l8Tpr4zZ — Subinoy Das (@dsubinoy) July 29, 2019

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Celebrity News

Click Here for Trending News

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page