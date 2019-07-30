New Judgementall Hai Kya poster copied from Hungarian artiste? 

Tuesday, July 30, 2019
     
Rajkummar Rao shared the new Judgementall Hai Kya poster featuring Kangana Ranaut on Twitter. A Hungarian artiste has alleged that the makers have copied her work for the poster of the film, without asking for her permission.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 30, 2019 14:54 IST
Image Source : FACEBOOK

The latest Bollywood film Judgementall Hai Kya featuring actors Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao hit the cinemas on July 26. The black comedy has been doing good business at the box-office as the film has earned over Rs 24 crore in four days. Judgementall Hai Kya has also been appreciated by critics for its unique story and great acting by Queen stars Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao. Now, the Ekta Kapoor film has landed in a fresh controversy. 

Flóra Borsi, a Hungarian digital artist and photographer, has accused the makers of  Judgementall Hai Kya of plagiarism. She alleged that the makers have copied her work for the poster of the film, without asking for her permission. 

Taking to Facebook, Borsi wrote, "Any similarities? It’s a famous bollywood movie poster called “Judgementall Hai Kya”. They didn’t ask for any permission nor reached me out. It’s a shame for big companies plagarising freelance artists work.."

The Hungarian artiste also shared Rajkummar Rao's tweet, which contains the poster, and wrote, "Oh yeah, this image somehow reminds me of.. oh wait. looks like totally my work!"

Several members of the social media, including people from the film fraternity, have come out in support of the Hungarian artiste.

