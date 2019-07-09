Image Source : YOUTUBE Mission Mangal Teaser: Akshay Kumar set to give goosebumps as senior scientist with Vidya Balan and others

Makers of the film Mission Mangal, after sharing the poster on social media last week have now released the teaser of the film and it looks promising. The film stars ay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi and South Indian actor Nithya Menen in pivotal roles. The forty-five-second video shows how all the actors are all set to launch the 'Mangalyaan.’

The film revolves around India's milestone achievement Mangalyaan (Mars Mission). Akshay can be seen playing the role of a senior scientist Rakesh Dhawan, who commands the launch of the spaceship as he says, “This is Rakesh Dhawan. Mission Control initiating command for launch.” Divya is seen giving further instructions in the procedure and the rest of the cast follows.

The promo was shared by the Pad-Man actor on Twitter who captioned it as, "Ek Desh. Ek Sapna. Ek Ithihaas. The true story of India's Space Mission to Mars is here." Sonakshi Sinha, on the other hand wrote: "Jab bhi hogi baat humari achievements ki, Mission Mangal ka naam zaroor aayega."

Have a look:

Last week, he shared the poster on the social media and wrote, "A story of underdogs who took India to Mars. A story of strength, courage and never giving up! Mission Mangal the true story of India's space mission to Mars."

Akshay Kumar previously revealed that Mission Mangal is a film that the actor has done just for his daughter. He said, “Mission Mangal, a film which I hope will inspire as much as entertain. A film which I’ve done specially for my daughter and children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India’s mission to Mars.”

The film is directed by Jagan Shakti and produced by Fox Star Studios. It is all set to release on August 15 this year and will clash with John Abraham's Batla House and Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho at the box office.

Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.