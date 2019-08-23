Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan's film is on the roll

Mission Mangal, directed by Jagan Shakti, starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi and Nithya Menon in important roles is running successfully at the box office. The movie has managed to impress the audience with its climax, starcast, story plot and execution. According to the early estimates Mission Mangal has managed to earn Rs 6 crore on the 8th day of its release, making the total box office collection of Rs, 127.23 crore. On Wednesday, the movie earned Rs 6.84 crore and on Tuesday it touched Rs 7.92 crore.

Rakesh (Akshay) and Tara (Vidya) lead a team of scientists who overcome their personal challenges and failures to serve as the brains behind one of the greatest missions in history: The launch of India’s first orbiter mission to Mars.

The movie, based on a true story of India’s mission to Mars, is about ordinary people achieving the extraordinary. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film is co-produced by ‘PadMan’ director R Balki.

Mission Mangal is being praised for its rich content and a performance-oriented star cast. The film received mixed reviews from the critics but good word-of-mouth on social media benefitted heavily to the film.

