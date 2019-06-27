Latest Bollywood News June 27: Amitabh Bachchan’s picture with Shweta, Anubhav Sinha’s open note to Karni Sena

Amitabh Bachchan’s picture with Shweta, Anubhav Sinha’s open note to Karni Sena

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan showered his love on daughter Shweta Bachchan as he shared ‘before and after’ pictures on his Instagram. On the other hand, upcoming movie Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha penned down an open note to Karni Sena in order to explain that they have done nothing to demean Brahmins in the film starring Ayushmann Khurrana. Also, Ishaan Khatter came to the rescue of big brother Shahid Kapoor when one Instagram user tried to troll him after his performance in the last released film Kabir Singh. Latest reports suggest that Hrithik Roshan’s parents concerned Sunaina may make a ‘marital mistake’, worried about the marital status of Ruhail Amin. Check out all the latest Bollywood news here-

Amitabh Bachchan shares cute ‘Before & After’ pictures featuring daughter Shweta

Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday night took to his Instagram to share endearing pictures of his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and his fans went all aww. The actor shared a ‘before and after’ picture in which he can be seen sharing the frame with his daughter. In the first throwback picture, young father Amitabh Bachchan can be seen taking care of his little angel Shweta, what looks like, after a bath or preparing for a bath. In the other picture which appears to be from the present time, both Big B and Shweta are seen enjoying a laugh in a candid moment. What can melt your heart more is Big B’s sweet caption on the post. He wrote, “एक दिन ऐसी थी, और पता ही नहीं चला कब … ऐसी हो गयी !” Check out the post here-

Also read: Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan upset with Amitabh Bachchan for working with Emraan Hashmi? Here’s the truth

Ishaan Khatter comes to the rescue as a troll tries to slam brother Shahid Kapoor

Ishaan Khatter posted a couple of stills of Shahid Kapoor from the film Kabir Singh and wrote, “As happy as can be for my big brother today who’s always been a shining example of a human being for me. Not a doubt in the world that you deserve the smashing success but it continues to baffle me how you were able to play one of the most complex, lost and damaged characters with such perfection while returning home to being the most centered, loving and responsible family man I know. Thank you for showing me what it means to be a responsible son, father, husband and brother always AND for knocking me out with your performance in and as #KabirSingh” To this, one Instagram user wrote, ““Sweet justification to misogyny, naice, very naice.”

Also read: Kabir Singh Movie Review: Shahid Kapoor is heart and soul of this scene-to-scene remake of Arjun Reddy

But Ishaan Khatter was ready to take anything bad for his brother Shahid Kapoor. In no time Ishaan gave a befitting reply to the troll and said, “no, actually it’s quite the opposite. It’s an appreciation post for a gem of a human being and an actor par excellence. As for your read on the film, it’s cinema. Everybody should have an opinion. I don’t agree with yours. But that’s a conversation for another day enjoy your day!”

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page