Latest Bollywood News June 26: Arjun Kapoor turns 34, Karisma Kapoor’s birthday celebrations with friends

Latest Bollywood News June 26: King of wit and sarcasm, actor Arjun Kapoor rang into his 34th birthday with runoured girlfriend Malaika Arora in New York. On the other hand, diva Karisma Kapoor’s birthday celebrations with friends and family broke the internet with gorgeous pictures and videos. Also, Ranveer Singh shared a BTS video from the shoot of his upcoming film 83 in order to mark the 1983 World Cup winning anniversary. On June 25th in 1983, Kapil Dev led Indian cricket team to win the trophy. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh is a blast on the box office. Number are raining for the film and Shahid is seen dancing with his brother Ishaan to celebrate the success. Check out all the latest Bollywood news here-

Arjun kapoor is one Bollywood actor who knows how to bring a smile on our faces through his witty sense of humour and quick charm. Just as amusing the actor is in his reel life, he is 100 times more entertaining when it comes to his social media persona and his personal life. The actor, who turns 34 today, is undoubtedly a powerhouse of talent. Debuting into Bollywood with a young energetic character of Parma Chauhan in Ishaqzaade, Arjun Kapoor made sure that he brings out every shade of emotion in his acting by taking up a variety of characters. With movies like Mubarakan, Gunday, 2 States, India's Most wanted and Ki & Ka, Arjun delighted the audience and marked his space into the world of cinema in golden letters.

Fans are already aware of Arjun Kapoor's fun relationship with Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra. Arjun Kapoor is the most hilarious actor in the industry and his Instagram handle is a sure shot proof. Here are 10 times when Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram posts left us in splits. Have a look.

Karisma Kapoorwho made many hearts race fast in the 90s with her killer moves and stellar acting skills, turned 45 on Tuesday. The actress was already in London with her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and her family and rang into her birthday amid wishes and love from her children. Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram to share with her fans about how she celebrated her 45th birthday and it was all about enjoying by the pool, lunch date with friends and a lot of cake.

Karisma Kapoor shared a sizzling hot picture of herself wearing a black monokini and enjoying by the poolside. Looking at the picture, there is hardly anyone who would say that the actress has turned 45. She aptly captioned the picture saying, “Love urself at every age”. Pictures of Karisma Kapoor cutting her birthday cake in the presence on her sister Kareena, her son Taimur, Karisma’s kids Kiaan and Samiera and their mother Babita has also surfaced the internet. In the picture, Karisma can be seen feeding the cake to little Taimur. Check out.

