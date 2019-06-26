Arjun Kapoor Birthday Special: 10 times the actor’s Instagram posts made us go gaga about him

Arjun kapoor is one Bollywood actor who knows how to bring a smile on our faces through his witty sense of humour and quick charm. Just as amusing the actor is in his reel life, he is 100 times more entertaining when it comes to his social media persona and his personal life. The actor, who turns 34 today, is undoubtedly a powerhouse of talent. Debuting into Bollywood with a young energetic character of Parma Chauhan in Ishaqzaade, Arjun Kapoor made sure that he brings out every shade of emotion in his acting by taking up a variety of characters. With movies like Mubarakan, Gunday, 2 States, India's Most wanted and Ki & Ka, Arjun delighted the audience and marked his space into the world of cinema in golden letters.

Fans are already aware of Arjun Kapoor's fun relationship with Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra. Arjun Kapoor is the most hilarious actor in the industry and his Instagram handle is a sure shot proof. Here are 10 times when Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram posts left us in splits. Have a look.

Before and After

'Deadpan look' since childhood

He is not afraid to flaunt the kid in him!

Friends turned Family!

Forget Throwback Thursdays, Throwback Tuesdays are cool!

Smiley aur grumpy faraar...

Angry young man!

Do we have a new Ghajini in town?

Those days...

He loves irritating Parineeti

The Dappers

Never a boring moment with him...

We wish a very Happy Birthday to Arjun Kapoor and a very successful life!